Türkiye's Hatay mosaic makes Guinness
The floor mosaic in Hatay, southern Türkiye earned spot in Guinness Book of World Records and is set to draw more visitors to this colourful, multicultural province.
1,600-square-metre mosaic combines natural marble stones of various colours brought from 44 cities. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 26, 2022

A record-setting floor mosaic is the newest star in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, at the crossroads between southern Anatolia and the Middle East. 

The Mosaic of Coexistence in Hatay, southern Türkiye earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest floor mosaic made of natural marble and now is set to draw more visitors to this colourful, multicultural province.

It was assembled by the Hatay Municipality and the city's Mustafa Kemal University.

Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas said that the 1,600-square-metre mosaic combines natural marble stones of various colours brought from 44 cities, and it was completed this March, after seven months of work by some 300 people.

Noting that the mosaic reflects the city's thousands of years of history, Savas said: “We have both abstract and concrete historical facts (represented) in the mosaic.”

“We wanted to bring together the important events, mythological values, and accumulated (heritage of) civilisations of the city in a mosaic,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
