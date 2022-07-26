Russia has announced that it will be leaving the International Space Station "after 2024", amid tensions with the West, in a move analysts warned could lead to a halt to manned flights.

The confirmation of the long-mooted move came on Tuesday as ties unravel between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine and several rounds of devastating sanctions against Russia, including its space sector.

Space experts said the departure from the International Space Station would seriously affect the country's space sector and deal a major blow to the programme of manned flights, a major source of Russian pride.

"Of course we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Yury Borisov, the new head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, told President Vladimir Putin, according to a Kremlin account of their meeting.

"I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station," Borisov added, calling it the domestic space programme's main "priority". "Good," Putin replied.

Washington has not received "any official word" from Russia yet, Robyn Gatens, director of the ISS for US space agency NASA, said during a conference on the outpost. Asked whether she wanted the US-Russia space relationship to end, she replied: "No, absolutely not."

Until now, space exploration has been one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been wrecked by tensions over Ukraine and elsewhere.

