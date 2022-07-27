A new series set to premiere on July 29, 2022, "Surface," starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as an amnesia sufferer, touches upon "zeitgeist" issues of conservatorships and female autonomy, say its creator and cast.

Mbatha-Raw, best known for "Belle," "Loki" and "The Morning Show," plays Sophie, a woman with severe memory loss from a purported suicide attempt, trying to piece her life back together.

She is placed under the conservatorship of her husband -- soon suspecting he may be hiding details about her former life, and questioning if he truly has her best interests at heart.

Conservatorships –– a form of legal guardianship, in which a court hands control of finances and even personal decisions to a guardian –– surged into the public eye last year as pop star Britney Spears fought to have hers terminated.

"The idea of a conservatorship was very much in the zeitgeist at the time, but that was almost coincidental," said Mbatha-Raw.

While "Sophie's trajectory is very specific to our show... the idea of control and the idea of women having their own autonomy I think is such a topical and ever-present theme in the world today."

By chance, the cast shot a scene in which Sophie confronts her husband, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, the same day Spears succeeded in ending her father's control of her finances.

"Those power dynamics between people are always rife for drama," said Veronica West, the series' creator and director, previously known for "High Fidelity" and "Ugly Betty."