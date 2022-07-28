The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory to clinicians after discovering the bacteria behind a rare but serious disease for the first time in the continental United States.

Burkholderia pseudomallei (B. pseudomallei) was detected in soil and puddle water samples in the Gulf Coast region of southern Mississippi during an investigation of two human melioidosis cases.

US physicians should consider melioidosis even in patients who haven't traveled to other countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert.

“Once it's in the soil, it can be a health threat for people in the area,” said the CDC's Julia Petras, who oversaw the investigation on Wednesday.

The illness can start with a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It's treatable with the right antibiotics if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections and even death if not properly treated.

About 12 cases are reported annually in the US. The vast majority have been in people who traveled to places where the bacteria is endemic, including certain regions of Australia, Thailand, and Central and South America.

Effective in weakened immune systems