21-year-old Turkish swimmer Aysu Turkoglu has made history as the youngest Turkish athlete to swim across the English Channel that separates the United Kingdom and France.

Turkoglu, a student at the Ege University Faculty of Sports Sciences, dived into the Channel from Dover, UK, at 1202GMT on Friday.

Her trainer Bengisu Avci and father Mustafa Turkoglu followed the swimmer by boat.

Battling multi-directional waves and currents, the young swimmer completed her crossing at the Cap Gris-Nez coast of France after 16 hours and 28 minutes.