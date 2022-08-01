Bill Russell, the cornerstone of a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 NBA titles and a powerful voice for social justice, has died at the age of 88.

"Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side," said a statement posted on Russell's Twitter page on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama — who awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 — were among those who paid tribute to Russell's contributions on and off the court.

"The promise of America is that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives," Biden said in a statement. "We've never fully lived up to that promise, but Bill Russell made sure we never walked away from it."

Russell's 11 titles with the Celtics included eight in a row from 1959-1966. Today's NBA Finals MVP award is named for him.

He averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds per game for his career, building a famed rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain in the 1960s.

World 'lost a giant'

Russell's family said his "understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life."