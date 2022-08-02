A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million to an anonymous bidder, who is allegedly a European Jew.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

The auction house noted the item was “a gold Andreas Huber reversible wristwatch, given to Adolf Hitler himself most likely on April 20, 1933, when on his 44th birthday the dictator was named with former Chancellor Paul von Hindenburg, an honorary citizen of Bavaria – the first such honor in the history of Germany.”

News outlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The European Jewish Association had asked for the auction to be cancelled, calling the sale of several items [a candy bowl and a gold watch belonging to Hitler, Eva Braun’s Scottish terrier collar and Wehrmacht toilet paper] “an abhorrence.”

The EJA open letter went on to say “There is little to no intrinsic historical value to the vast bulk of the lots on display. Indeed, one can only question the motivation of those buying them.

“Europe suffered egregiously because of the perverted and murderous ideology of the Nazi party. Millions died to preserve the values of freedom that we take for granted today, including almost half a million Americans. Our continent is littered with memorial mass graves and the sites of death camps.’’