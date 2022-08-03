Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died at age 94, the club announced.

Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodgers president Stan Kasten. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.

"He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.