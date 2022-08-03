The first "Predator" film (1987) saw Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Major "Dutch" Schaefer, battling aliens in a remote South American jungle. The film has spawned a series of others, with invisible extraterrestrial hunters battling mighty heroes across time and space.

This time, the aliens have someone new to contend with: an 18th-century female Comanche warrior.

Prequel film "Prey," out Friday on Hulu in the United States, is perhaps the most unlikely direction yet for the "Predator" franchise.

Since the first film, the bloodthirsty trophy-hunting creatures have slaughtered humans in Central American rainforests, Los Angeles and faraway planets, even battling the monsters of the "Alien" franchise in two crossover films.

The latest installment is set centuries earlier, landing its predator in 1719 North America, where it takes up the trail of Comanche hunters, French fur-trappers and buffalo.

Director Dan Trachtenberg told a packed preview screening at Comic-Con in San Diego last month he had been inspired to make the film because "Native American and Comanche specifically have often been relegated to playing the sidekick or the villain, and never the hero."

During the 19th century, Comanches clashed with Europeans and other Native American peoples across the Southern Plains of the modern-day United States, earning a reputation for fearsome military prowess.

Hollywood has mostly portrayed them as brutal enemies, such as in John Ford's classic Western "The Searchers."