Two-thirds of Australia's Great Barrier Reef has showed the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years, but the reef remains vulnerable to increasingly frequent mass bleaching, an official long-term monitoring programme has reported.

The recovery in the central and northern stretches of the UNESCO world heritage-listed reef contrasted with the southern region, where there was a loss of coral cover due to crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences (AIMS) said in its annual report on Thursday.

"What we're seeing is that the Great Barrier Reef is still a resilient system. It still maintains that ability to recover from disturbances," AIMS monitoring programme leader Mike Emslie told Reuters.

"But the worrying thing is that the frequency of these disturbance events are increasing, particularly the mass coral bleaching events," he said.

The report comes as UNESCO considers whether to list the Great Barrier Reef as "in danger", following a visit by UNESCO experts in March. The World Heritage Committee meeting where the fate of the reef was on the agenda was due to be held in Russia in June but was postponed.

'A fantastic place'