"Bullet Train," a John Wick-ian romp with Brad Pitt in the aisle seat, arrived in theatres with a $30.1 million opening weekend.

That's enough to top the domestic box office chart, but it's only a so-so result given "Bullet Train's" $90 million price tag and Pitt's star power.

The Sony Pictures release will need to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks as it tries to break even or turn a profit.

"Bullet Train" is trying to prove that an action flick that isn't based on a comic book or a toy-line can defy the odds and resonate with audiences. But part of the issue for the film is that critics weren't on board.

"Bullet Train" landed a mediocre 41 percent approval rating on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers faulting the movie for being overly derivative of the work of Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino. Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge was mixed on "Bullet Train," writing that "neither the characters nor the film they inhabit are particularly deep."

"Bullet Train" was directed by David Leitch, who once served as a stunt double for Pitt before moving on to oversee the likes of "Atomic Blonde" and "Deadpool 2." It centers on a hapless hitman whose mission to nab a suitcase full of cash on high-speed train in Japan, devolves into double crosses and brutal fights with an army of competing killers, thieves and social deviants.

Universal and Amblin's "Easter Sunday," the weekend's other major release, stumbled in its opening frame, earning a meagre $5.3 million for an eighth place finish on domestic charts. "Easter Sunday" stars stand-up comic Jo Koy as an actor who attends his dysfunctional Filipino American family's Easter Sunday celebration. The good news for Universal and Amblin is "Easter Sunday" was a modest bet, carrying a price tag of $17 million.

