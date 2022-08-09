After releasing her much-anticipated album "Renaissance," Beyonce has scored the number one spot on the top US songs chart for the first time in well over a decade.

Her lead single "Break My Soul" is the 40-year-old's first solo song to hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 since 2008's "Single Ladies," the industry tracker said on Monday.

Her seventh solo studio album also opened at number one on Billboard's top albums chart, the entertainment outlet said.

It's the second-highest debut of the year, following Harry Styles's "Harry's House."

"Renaissance" also unseated Latin trap global sensation Bad Bunny from the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, where his "Un Verano Sin Ti" had held the top spot for five straight weeks, along with two peaks when it first came out in May for a total of seven weeks at number one.

Eminently danceable and rife with nods to disco and EDM history, Beyonce's latest album burst onto the summer scene primed for its needle drop at the club.