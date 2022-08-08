Galatasaray has announced that Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira and Belgian attacker Dries Mertens have both joined the Turkish club.

According to the Istanbul team’s website, the Lions will pay €6 million ($6.1 million) to English side Arsenal for Torreira, who signed a contract with Galatasaray for four seasons, and €2.75 million ($2.8 million) per season to the Uruguayan player.

"I'm very happy with the decision I made, it was a well-thought one," the 26-year-old Torreira told the club's TV.

"The most important thing is to try to get used to the city, also to get to know the club, my teammates. I want to train already," he added.

Torreira, who joined Premier League club Arsenal in 2018, formerly made appearances for Atletico Madrid (2020-2021) and Fiorentina (2021-2022) on loan. The 26-year-old also has 39 caps for the Uruguayan national team so far.

'Happy and excited'