POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Napoli's Mertens, Arsenal's Torreira join Türkiye's Galatasaray
Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira landed in Türkiye on weekend and were welcomed like superstars by the Galatasaray fans.
Napoli's Mertens, Arsenal's Torreira join Türkiye's Galatasaray
Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira landed in Türkiye on the weekend and were welcomed like superstars by the Galatasaray fans. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 8, 2022

Galatasaray has announced that Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira and Belgian attacker Dries Mertens have both joined the Turkish club.

According to the Istanbul team’s website, the Lions will pay €6 million ($6.1 million) to English side Arsenal for Torreira, who signed a contract with Galatasaray for four seasons, and €2.75 million ($2.8 million) per season to the Uruguayan player.

"I'm very happy with the decision I made, it was a well-thought one," the 26-year-old Torreira told the club's TV.

"The most important thing is to try to get used to the city, also to get to know the club, my teammates. I want to train already," he added.

Torreira, who joined Premier League club Arsenal in 2018, formerly made appearances for Atletico Madrid (2020-2021) and Fiorentina (2021-2022) on loan. The 26-year-old also has 39 caps for the Uruguayan national team so far.

'Happy and excited'

RECOMMENDED

Mertens, on the other hand, signed with the Lions for one year (with another optional year) and will get €2.9 million ($2.96 million) per season and €1.1 million ($1.12 million) as a signing fee.

"It was an honour to get an offer from Galatasaray," Mertens said in a Twitter post.

"I'm happy and excited."

Belgium national Mertens, who has 21 goals in 105 caps, played for Dutch clubs PSV Eindhoven and Utrecht before joining Serie A team Napoli.

The 35-year-old Mertens bagged two Italian Cups (2014, 2020) with the Blues, where the versatile winger became the club's record goalscorer.

Fans of the record 22-time Turkish champions welcomed the two players at an airport on Saturday as they arrived for final medical checks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'