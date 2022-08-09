Serena Williams has said that she is "evolving away from tennis" and planning to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 Grand Slam titles following the US Open, which begins later this month.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in a Vogue article on Tuesday. "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I 'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.

On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.

But the 40-year-old said after that match that she could see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career.

"A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

A 'different direction'

Williams won her last Grand Slam in 2017 and has been chasing an elusive 24th crown that will draw her level with Margaret Court who holds the record for the most majors.