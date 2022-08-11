Champions League winners Real Madrid have outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and kick off their season with a trophy.

In Wednesday's match, a first-half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.

Europa League winners Eintracht had offered some resistance in the first half and had chances to score but were eventually overrun by the Spaniards.

The win also means Real's Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach to lift the trophy four times.

"Eintracht were very closed and we found it difficult to find our rhythm, but we did it well then," the Real coach said.

"It's difficult at the beginning of the season to be in top form but we now have won to start the season well."

The Italian, who had named the same starting 11 that began their winning Champions League final in Paris in May, had special praise for captain Benzema, last season's top scorer in the Champions League.

"He's a very important player, a team leader," Ancelotti said, adding "If we're here it's largely due to his merits, he scored a lot of goals, he finished the season well, he scored a goal today and now he's going for the Ballon d'Or award."