Less than three months before COP27, the UN conference on climate change set to take place in Egypt in November, African countries have called for an end to this "climate injustice."

According to the Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) report, Africa — which produces only 4 percent of carbon dioxide emissions, despite having a fifth of the world's population — is the region most affected by the climate crisis.

“The disproportionate responsibility placed on Africa, which contributes less than 4 percent to global emissions but faces severe consequences on the lives and livelihoods of its people, can only be described as an injustice,” said Egyptian foreign minister and COP27 president-designate Sameh Choukry during African Climate Week in Libreville, Gabon — one of the preparatory meetings ahead of COP27.

At all the climate conferences it has attended, Africa has never stopped asking the major polluters — i.e. the highly industrialised countries — to contribute to the preservation of African biodiversity through funding. However, the continent, which would need at least $250 billion a year to tackle climate change, received only $29 billion in financial assistance in 2020.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, was, for example, expecting $10 billion on the sidelines of COP26, but only obtained an agreement of $500 million for five years.

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), climate change has also affected Africa's GDP. “The continent is seeing its GDP cut by 5 percent to 15 percent due to climate change. Between 2016 and 2019, African countries as a whole only received $18.3 billion in climate finance, which could reach $127.2 billion between 2020 and 2030,” specified the AfDB in a report entitled “African Economic Outlook 2022.”

Disastrous consequences

Between extreme heat, thunderstorms, drought and flooding, the consequences of global warming in Africa will be disastrous with an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius — predictions have been made if such a scenario unfolds.

In this case, agricultural produce such as olives in North Africa, or coffee in East Africa, will be drastically reduced.

The prevalence of vector-borne diseases is also likely to increase, including malaria in West and Central Africa, and dengue fever in Southern and East Africa.

As for fishing, it risks decreasing by up to 50 percent in West Africa.

With an increase of 2 degrees Celsius in North Africa, 20 percent of mammals will no longer benefit from conditions favourable for their survival, while in West Africa crop yield will decrease by 42 percent by 2050, 90 percent of coral reefs in Madagascar will be destroyed by bleaching, and the Rwenzoris and Kilimanjaro glaciers will disappear.

Exposure to temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius also increases the rate of communal violence and homicide in South Africa by an estimated 18 percent.