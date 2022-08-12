Beloved French illustrator Jean-Jacques Sempe, best known for his collaboration with Rene Goscinny on "Le Petit Nicolas" series ("Pitircik" in Turkish), has died on August 11, 2022, his wife Martine Gossieaux Sempe said. He was 89.

As well as his work on "Le Petit Nicolas", an idealised vision of childhood in 1950s France that became an international best-seller, Sempe also illustrated more New Yorker magazine covers than any other artist.

"The cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe died peacefully (Thursday) evening... at his holiday residence, surrounded by his wife and his close friends," Marc Lecarpentier, his biographer and friend, told AFP.

Sempe, who originally wanted to be a jazz pianist and had a difficult childhood, dropped out of school aged 14 before lying about his age to join the army.

Army life didn't agree with him, however, and he began selling drawings to Parisian newspapers.

While working at a press agency, he befriended cartooning legend Rene Goscinny of "Asterix" fame and together in 1959 they invented "Little Nicolas".

"The Nicolas stories were a way to revisit the misery I endured while growing up while making sure everything came out just fine," Sempe said in 2018.

Today, the books are international best-sellers, with more than 15 million copies sold in 45 countries, and have been adapted into a popular film and cartoon series.

But in 1959 they went largely unnoticed, and he continued to sell drawings to newspapers to make ends meet, an early career he described as "horrible".

It was only in 1978 when he was hired by The New Yorker that he found sustainable success.

"I was almost 50 and for the first time in my life, I existed! I had finally found my family," he said.

Miserable childhood

Sempe was born near Bordeaux in the village of Pessac in 1932.