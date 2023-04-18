After midnight during Ramadan, makeshift floodlights transform a central Karachi basketball court into an urban cricket arena, where dozens of young Pakistani men chase taped-up tennis balls zipping through the night air.

Donkeys watch on from the outfield and goats rummage through nearby piles of rubbish, breaking occasionally for a pitch invasion.

"After the Taraweeh (special Ramadan prayers), people crave entertainment so that is why many play cricket," batsman Waqas Danish said. "They play all night, because some people can't wake up for breakfast if they sleep."

Tape-ball games are ubiquitous across Karachi's streets throughout the year, but Ramadan sees night tournaments pop up in most neighbourhoods.

The frenetic matches of between four and six overs per innings are concluded before sehri, the meal consumed ahead of daytime fasting.

They range from pick-up games on improvised concrete pitches to professional competitions on dusty ovals.

"The kids and youths can't afford kits and all the accessories for playing hard-ball cricket, but they can easily afford the tape ball," competition organiser Taqdeer Afridi in Karachi said.

Money is often involved -even though gambling is illegal in Pakistan- and big-hitting mercenaries are occasionally lured from surrounding neighbourhoods to play under lights that craftily tap into overhead power lines.

A tennis ball is tightly bound with electrical tape, giving it extra weight so it swings much like a cricket ball, yet is less damaging if it hits a spectator, window -or even a passing rickshaw.

'Amazing' speed

Matches played in the poorest neighbourhoods can draw hundreds of spectators, with many onlookers admitting that watching cricket all night helps with the day's fast.

"All day they are sleeping. Maybe they go to their jobs for four or five hours," 19-year-old spectator Rahman Khan said.

After Partition in 1947, cricket was considered the domain of the upper class, played at Karachi's posh clubs and elite schools.