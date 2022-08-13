Hollywood actor Anne Heche has been declared legally dead, one week after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles building.

Having lost all brain function, she is "legally dead according to California law," though her heart is still beating as her family keeps her body on life support while exploring organ donations, spokesperson Holly Baird said on Friday.

Heche, 53, had been comatose in hospital with a severe brain injury since the fiery collision on August 5.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the family said in a joint statement.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche, best known for 1990s movies "Donnie Brasco" and "Six Days, Seven Nights", crashed her car into a two-storey house in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The violent collision resulted in "structural compromise and... heavy fire" at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.