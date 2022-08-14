Is everyone on vacation?

That would be one plausible explanation behind the great box office slowdown. Although three new movies opened nationwide, none were able to crack the top five on domestic charts and only two –– A24's satirical slasher "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and Lionsgate's vertigo-inducing thriller "Fall" –– managed to break into the top 10.

It's even more dire that Sony's action-thriller "Bullet Train," which claimed the top spot for the second weekend in a row with $13.1 million from 4,357 North American locations, was the sole film to bank at least $10 million in ticket sales.

After two weeks on the big screen, the Brad Pitt-led "Bullet Train" has generated $54.4 million at the domestic box office.

Pitt, who plays a professional assassin on a Japanese train seemingly loaded with them, heads a cast that includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Latin music star Bad Bunny, as well as Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in bit roles.

This weekend marks the first time since February 11-13 –– when "Death on the Nile" opened to a weak $12.3 million and Jennifer Lopez's romantic comedy "Marry Me" stumbled with even less ––that only one movie reached at least $10 million between Friday and Sunday.

And the glacial drip, drip, drip of ticket sales is only going to worsen as the box office heads for a near desolate stretch with hardly any new offerings from major studios on the horizon.

While cinema owners brace for the downtrend, they are bowing at the altar of Harry Styles in hopes the pop heartthrob will inspire audiences to return to cinemas in droves for director Olivia Wilde's mind-bender "Don't Worry Darling," which doesn't open until September 23.

Until then, exhibitors will have to make do with smaller thrillers and dramas like Idris Elba's "Beast," which is coming on August 19; "Three Thousand Years of Longing," a fantasy romance with Tilda Swinton and Elba (again) on August 26; and the Viola Davis-led historical epic "The Woman King" on September 16.

