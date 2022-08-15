US basketball star Brittney Griner, who was found guilty of drug possession and trafficking in Russia, has appealed her nine-year jail sentence.

"Brittney Griner's defence team filed an appeal for the verdict," her legal team said on the messenger app Telegram on Monday. The date of the appeal hearing is yet to be set.

The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with a small amount of cannabis oil.

The 31-year-old, who was in Russia to play for the professional Yekaterinburg team during her off-season from the Phoenix Mercury, was charged with smuggling narcotics and was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony in early August.

Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to use the banned substance in Russia.

Since her arrest, Moscow and Washington have been in talks about a potential prisoner exchange despite tensions soaring over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

