Australian cricket great Ian Chappell has announced retirement from commentating after 45 colourful years behind the microphone.

The 78-year-old former batsman told The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesdaythat retiring from commentating had been on his mind for some time.

"I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky, but it just makes everything harder," Chappell, who made his Test debut in 1964 and played 75 times, told the newspaper.

"And I just thought with all the travel and walking upstairs and things like that, it's all just going to get harder."

Chappell went into media work after captaining his country and was known for his frank opinions.

'Forthright opinions'

He said he had taken notice of comments by recently retired veteran rugby league commentator Ray Warren.