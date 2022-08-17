POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk says 'buying' Manchester United football club
Tesla CEO has a history of making irreverent tweets and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.
Elon Musk says 'buying' Manchester United football club
"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk says in tweet. / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 17, 2022

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The football club had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

Anti-Glazer movement

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for $955.51 million in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

Some fans have urged Musk to buy Manchester United instead of buying Twitter. Musk is trying to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, which has taken him to court. 

READ MORE:Elon Musk files counter-suit as legal battle over Twitter deal escalates

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound