NASA's gigantic Space Launch System Moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, has begun an hours-long crawl to its launchpad ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.

The Space Launch System, whose development in the past decade has been led by Boeing is scheduled to emerge from its assembly building at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida around 9 pm EDT on Tuesday (0100 GMT on Wednesday) and begin the 6 km trek to its launchpad.

Moving less than1.6 km per hour, the rollout takes roughly 11 hours.

The 322-foot-tall rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space — without any humans — on August 29.

It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the Moon in NASA's Artemis programme, the United States' multi-billion dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.

