A team of researchers in the US have discovered a molecular pathway that processes threatening sights, sounds and smells into a fear response.

The molecule called CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) allows neurons in two separate areas of the brain to group together threatening sensory cues into a singular signal, mark it as negative and communicate it to the amygdala, which turns the signal into fear.

The research published in Cell Reports on August 16, 2022 says it may pave the path for new therapies for fear-related disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or hypersensitivity disorders such as autism, migraines and fibromyalgia.

“The brain pathway we discovered works like a central alarm system,” says senior author Sung Han, assistant professor in Salk Institute’s Clayton Foundation Laboratories for Peptide Biology.

“We were excited to find that the CGRP neurons are activated by negative sensory cues from all five senses—sight, sound, taste, smell and touch. Identifying new threat pathways provides insights into treating fear-related disorders.”

According to a news release by the Salk Institute, “Most external threats involve multisensory cues such as the heat, smoke and smell of a wildfire”.

Research conducted earlier suggests that different pathways independently relay sound, sight, and touch threat cues to several brain areas.

“However, the existence of such pathways has yet to be established”.

Another research on the topic also showed that the amygdala, “a well-known limbic structure crucial for initiating behavioural responses to environmental stimuli and forming associative memories” gets a lot of input from brain regions filled with a chemical associated with aversion, the neuropeptide CGRP.

“Based on these two pools of research, we proposed that CGRP neurons, found especially in subregions of the thalamus and the brainstem, relay multisensory threat information to the amygdala,” says co-first author Shijia Liu, a graduate student in the Han lab.

“These circuits may both generate appropriate behavioural responses and help form aversive memories of threat cues.”