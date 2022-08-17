A team of Austrian veterinarians has performed a surgery on a female elephant in the port city of Karachi, relieving her of lingering pain caused by a broken tusk infection.

The five-hour and 40-minute “unique" and "complicated" procedure by Four Paws — a global animal welfare organisation that arranged the surgery — was performed at the Karachi Zoo on Wednesday.

Madhubala, the 17-year-old elephant, is named after a legendary Indian actress. It is one of the last four captive elephants in Pakistan.

"Her tusk was broken, and the tissue inside the wounds was inflamed and infected. She was in a lot of pain and without treatment, the inflammation could expand and cause blindness or even brain damage and death,” said head veterinarian Amir Khalil.

He told Anadolu Agency that the elephant was put under standing sedation to remove dead tissue and clean a root canal.

Instead of a traditional approach, the team used a "less invasive, and unique" technique that requires less complicated aftercare, given conditions at the zoo, he said.

"We used specially designed drills and endodontic burs along with other dental instruments," he said.

'She can eat and drink with ease'