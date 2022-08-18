CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Japan's haute couture 'Madame Butterfly' Mori dies aged 96
Designer Hanae Mori, who ascended heights in global fashion no other Japanese artiste had reached before, was worn by the likes of Grace Kelly and countless other style icons.
Japan's haute couture 'Madame Butterfly' Mori dies aged 96
Japanese designer Hanae Mori, seen here on July 21, 1998 being applauded by her models at the end of her 1998/99 Fall/Winter haute couture collection in Paris. / AFP
By Halima Mansoor
August 18, 2022

Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, who cracked the elite world of Parisian haute couture, has died at her home in Tokyo aged 96.

Mori died on August 11, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing her office, without giving further details.

Nicknamed "Madame Butterfly" for her signature winged motif, over the decades, Mori's luxurious hand-crafted creations were worn by Nancy Reagan, Grace Kelly and countless members of Japanese high society.

But she was also a pioneer for Japanese women, one of a tiny number to head an international corporation.

Her trailblazing career took her from Tokyo –– where she started out making costumes for cinema –– to New York and Paris, where in 1977 her label became the first Asian fashion house to join the rarefied ranks of haute couture.

RECOMMENDED

Her first collection abroad –– in New York in 1965 –– celebrated the theme "East Meets West."

Japanese fashion greats such as Issey Miyake, who died earlier this month, followed in her path.

Though Mori shut her Paris atelier in 2004 after her last couture show there, Hanae Mori boutiques remain open in Tokyo and her fragrances are still sold worldwide.

READ MORE:Luxury designer Nino Cerruti passes away

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza