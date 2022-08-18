People like Enrique Galan supplement their income by working overtime at the Everglades.

Their occupation is out of the ordinary: they hunt down Burmese pythons, an invasive species that "compete with native wildlife for food, which includes mammals, birds, and other reptiles," United States Geological Survey notes.

"Severe mammal declines in Everglades National Park have been linked to Burmese pythons."

The largest remaining subtropical wilderness in the United States, the Everglades "consists of 1.5 million acres of saw grass marshes, mangrove forests and hardwood hammocks dominated by wetlands, according to the the Florida Center for Instructional Technology's online guide.

When not working at his job staging cultural events in Miami, the 34-year-old spends his time tracking down the nocturnal reptiles from Southeast Asia.

He does so as a professional hunter, hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to help control the python population, estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

At night, Galan drives slowly for miles on paved roads and gravel tracks, his flashlight playing on grassy verges and tree roots, and the banks of waterways where alligator eyes occasionally glint.

He charges $13 an hour and an additional fee per python found: $50 if it's up to four feet (1.2 meters), and $25 more for each additional foot (approx 30.5 cm).

But on this August night, he has an extra motivation.

The FWC has been holding a 10-day python-hunting contest, with 800 people participating. The prize is $2,500 for whoever finds and kills the most pythons in each of the categories -- professional and amateur hunter.

And Galan would love to win that money to celebrate the arrival of Jesus, his newborn baby.

Pets released into wild

Burmese pythons, originally brought to the United States as pets, have become a threat to the Everglades since humans released them into the wild in the late 1970s.