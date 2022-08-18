Half of people in poorer countries have now received two vaccine doses against Covid-19, a global vaccine alliance has said, hailing progress in closing the vaccine equity gap.

Gavi, which co-leads the Covax global vaccine distribution scheme with the World Health Organization and others, said on Thursday 92 lower-income countries receiving donor-funded jabs had reached 50-percent coverage on average.

Gavi, the WHO and others have long condemned the stark inequities in access to vaccines developed to battle the still-raging Covid pandemic.

"Vaccine inequity is the biggest moral failure of our times and people and countries are paying the price," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this year.

While those inequities remain, Gavi said massive efforts to narrow the gap were paying off.

"Lower-income countries have made remarkable strides," it said in a statement celebrating the "key Covid-19 coverage milestone".

READ MORE:How a tuberculosis vaccine may protect diabetics against Covid-19