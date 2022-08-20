Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have advanced to a semi-final showdown after both dismissed American opponents at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

Top seed Medvedev fired 18 aces among 30 winners in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 defeat of Taylor Fritz in their Friday quarter-final.

Tsitsipas, semi-finalist at the last two editions, weathered a brief first-set rain interruption on the way to his 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-3, defeat of John Isner, playing here for the 15th time at age 37 and the oldest quarter-finalist since 1969.

The Greek fourth seed won the opening set in a tiebreaker but found himself level at a set each after Isner slammed down an overhead to break in the penultimate game and served to square the match a game later.

In the third, Tsitsipas secured a break for 4-3 as Isner went wide; the seed sent over a service winner on his first match point to advance after more than two and a quarter hours despite 18 Isner aces.

"It's never easy to play him, due to all his variations of play," Tsitsipas said. "The most important thing is to stay patient.

"The match came down to a few points. I was able to hang in there and make one more ball - he didn't give me a lot to work with."

Tsitsipas added: "Against Medvedev, I need to be concentrated and approach my game in a precise manner.

"I will let my tennis do the talking."

Medvedev, the 2019 tournament winner, strengthened his grip on the world number one ranking at the last major tune-up prior to the US Open, earning his victory over 11th seed Fritz in one hour, 40 minutes.