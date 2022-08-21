Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has edged world number one Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 in an absorbing semi-final at the Cincinnati Open to set up a summit clash with Borna Coric after the Croatian's 6-3 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie.

Medvedev on Saturday helped seal his own fate in the sixth game of the final set as he double-faulted four times to hand his Greek opponent to a 4-2 lead.

Tsitsipas will play for the title on Sunday against Croatian Borna Coric, who returned to an ATP Masters final for the first time in four years by defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas won only his third match against Medvedev after losing seven and also defeated a reigning number one player for only the second time in 12 career attempts.

The fourth seed put a winner into the corner on the first of three match points to earn the final.

READ MORE: Medvedev, Tsitsipas advance to semi-final showdown in Cincinnati

'Difficult task'

"I knew I would have a difficult task in the third set," Tsitsipas said. "He made it a very physical match, very demanding.