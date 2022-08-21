Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk has won his rematch against Anthony Joshua by split decision to retain his world heavyweight boxing titles in just his fourth fight in the division in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk, 35, who dismantled the defending champion in London last year, faced an improved Joshua on Sunday but outboxed him once again to set up a potential unification bout with Britain's Tyson Fury.

"I want to thank God for the help that he gave me today," Usyk told the crowd at the 12,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah.

"I give this victory to my country, to my family, to my team and to all the military who are defending the country," he added.

READ MORE:Fury will only return to arena for unification fight against Usyk: wife

The fight was watched on free-to-air TV by millions of Ukrainians living under the Russian offensive.