POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ukraine's Usyk retains boxing titles after beating Joshua in Saudi rematch
Oleksandr Usyk beats Britain's Anthony Joshua on a surprise split points decision after 12 hard rounds to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts in Jeddah.
Ukraine's Usyk retains boxing titles after beating Joshua in Saudi rematch
The fight was watched on free-to-air TV by millions of Ukrainians living under the Russian offensive. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 21, 2022

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk has won his rematch against Anthony Joshua by split decision to retain his world heavyweight boxing titles in just his fourth fight in the division in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk, 35, who dismantled the defending champion in London last year, faced an improved Joshua on Sunday but outboxed him once again to set up a potential unification bout with Britain's Tyson Fury.

"I want to thank God for the help that he gave me today," Usyk told the crowd at the 12,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah.

"I give this victory to my country, to my family, to my team and to all the military who are defending the country," he added.

READ MORE:Fury will only return to arena for unification fight against Usyk: wife

The fight was watched on free-to-air TV by millions of Ukrainians living under the Russian offensive. 

RECOMMENDED

Usyk signed up to fight for his country before accepting the rematch.

An angered Joshua peppered his post-match speech with expletives despite the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The judges scored it 113-115, 115-113 and 116-112 for Usyk as Joshua narrowed the gap but was still found wanting.

Joshua, the 6ft 6ins two-time world champion is left staring at an impasse in his career after his third defeat in his 12th straight title fight left him with figures of 24-3-0.

Joshua, accused of hesitancy in their first fight in London, was the early aggressor by round two as he repeatedly landed his big right hand.

READ MORE:Usyk dethrones Joshua to claim world heavyweight titles

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul