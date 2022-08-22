Somali-born British boxer Ramla Ali scored a spectacular victory in Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2022, afterwards saying she sometimes felt she was dreaming.

Ali, fighting the first women's professional bout in the kingdom, put on a show in Jeddah on Saturday evening, knocking out Crystal Garcia Nova with a crunching cross in the first round.

The devastating right hand, which sent the Dominican's gumshield flying, added another chapter in the fairytale of Mogadishu-born Ali, 32, whose family fled war in Somalia when she was a toddler.

Having taken up boxing after she was teased in school, Ali became the first Muslim woman to claim an English amateur title in 2016, and appeared on the front cover of British Vogue in 2019.

Now 7-0 in her professional career, with two knock-outs, Ali is moving steadily towards a world title shot that is expected to come next year.

"Sometimes it's like pinch-me moments," she told AFP. "But then sometimes you have to go back and think about who's watching or who you're inspiring.

"For me, the ultimate aim is knowing that a little me is out there in the audience watching me, and will be inspired by me to do these big things as well."