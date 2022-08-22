Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than $473 million.

Ecclestone, 91, entered a not guilty plea as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for a brief hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors authorised a charge of fraud by false representation between July 2013 and October 2016 after British tax officials carried out a worldwide investigation into Ecclestone's finances.

The business magnate, who was dressed in a dark three-piece suit, was escorted into the court building's exit by security guards and his legal team.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on September 19th.