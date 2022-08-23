Nearly 10 million viewers in the United States have watched the eagerly awaited first episode of "House of the Dragon" — the first spin-off to "Game of Thrones (GoT)", making it HBO's most successful series launch, WarnerMedia has said.

The original "Thrones", with its unique blend of fantasy, violence, medieval politics and dragons, became a global phenomenon that hooked audiences and won awards, but its 2019 finale was trashed by fans and critics.

Set years earlier in the same universe of George RR Martin's fantasy books, "House of the Dragon" depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular "Thrones" characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen.

It is based on Martin's book, "Fire and Blood".

The show's premiere on Sunday evening drew 9.98 million viewers in the United States across HBO's platform, making it "the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO", the television network's owner, WarnerMedia, said in a statement late Monday.

It was also the "largest series launch on HBO Max", its streaming platform, in the United States, Latin America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the US entertainment giant said.