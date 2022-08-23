Dog "parents" cherish the moment they get home from a long trip, as their canine companion greets them with joy, wagging its tail, jumping up high, licking their face.

But those ecstatic canines might be shedding more than just fur on your clothes –– they might also be tearing-up, according to a new study published on August 22, 2022 in the journal Current Biology.

"We had never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in joyful situations, such as reuniting with their owners," said Takefumi Kikusui, one of authors of the study, which he called a possible "world first."

The scientists measured the amount of tears in the dogs' eyes with the widely-used Schirmer test, which consists of placing a specialized strip under the eyelids.

For a baseline reading, they performed the test on dogs during a normal interaction with their owner.

When dogs were reunited with their owners after five to seven hours of separation, they "significantly" increased tear production in the ensuing five minutes, the researchers found.

They also discovered that the dogs' volume of tears were higher when they reunited with their owner versus other people the dog is familiar with.