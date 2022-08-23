The 12th Berlin Biennale has appointed Algerian-French artist Kader Attia to curate the artworks to be presented, and the website notes that he “looks back on more than two decades of decolonial engagement.”

Yet the art showcase has fallen behind on its goal of “decolonial engagement”, as three Iraqi artists initially voiced objections to placement of their work, and later on, decided to pull out of the Biennale altogether.

What happened? Well, the three artists’ works were placed in close proximity to another work, by the French artist Jean-Jacques Lebel, showing inmates being tortured by US Forces at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

The three Iraqi artists, Sajjad Abbas, Raed Mutar and Layth Kareem objected to their work being shown at the Hamburger Bahnhof alongside Lebel’s work, which they believed served no purpose other than to exploit the pain and misery of the subjects who had not been asked for their consent to be exposed in a gallery setting.

“The Biennale made the decision to commodify photos of unlawfully imprisoned and brutalised Iraqi bodies under occupation, displaying them without the consent of the victims and without any input from the Biennale’s participating Iraqi artists, whose work was adjacently installed without their knowledge,” the curator Rijin Sahakian wrote in ArtForum on July 29, 2022.

Sahakian was the one who, according to her words on ArtForum, “had introduced Abbas and Kareem’s work to the Biennale, lent a painting by artist Raed Mutar to the show, and contributed catalogue texts on their work.”

Yet she now regretted her suggestions, as their works that “unequivocally address the act of consuming their undoing-as-human, and the impossibility of ever communicating what that feels like” were placed next to Lebel’s photography.

Kader Attia and the Berlin Biennale artistic team responded to the accusations on August 15, 2022, also on ArtForum: “We did not anticipate the hurt caused by the juxtaposition of the works, and this is maybe where the misunderstanding of our intentions comes from. We do not deny our accountability.”