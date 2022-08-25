Australia's Alex de Minaur and big-serving American John Isner have been announced as the final members of the Team World for the Laver Cup, which takes place from September 23-25 in London.

This year's edition is notable as it features the former "Big Four" — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray lining up in a dream Team Europe.

Bjorn Borg's European team — bidding to make it six wins from six editions — will take on John McEnroe's Team World at London's O2 Arena.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will be appearing at the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018, when it was held in Chicago.

It will also be Federer's return to competitive play for the first time since a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon last year.

The four players have dominated men's tennis for nearly two decades, capturing 66 of the past 76 Grand Slams and winning every Wimbledon title since 2003.