Bayern Munich have been placed in the same section as Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona in a draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage in Istanbul.

Erling Haaland will face his former club as Manchester City, who were paired with Borussia Dortmund in Thursday's draw.

Bayern and Barcelona will also come up against Inter Milan in Group C, which is completed by the Czech champions Viktoria Plzen.

Bayern beat Barcelona 8-2 in a one-off quarter-final in Lisbon in 2020, while the Catalans also lost 3-0 twice to the Germans last season as they were eliminated in the group stage.

Lewandowski, 34, signed for Barcelona during the close season for a fee that could reach 50 million euros ($49.9m) after scoring 344 goals in eight years at Bayern.

Haaland left Dortmund for Premier League champions City in the close season. Those sides will also face Sevilla and Danish champions FC Copenhagen in Group G.

City and Dortmund last met in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2021, with Pep Guardiola's side advancing 4-2 on aggregate.

City also beat Sevilla twice in the group stage in 2015/16.

