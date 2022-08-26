Archaeologists in central Türkiye have unearthed traces of permanent settlement dating back at least 9,300 years, the head of the dig site has said.

"We can say that this is the oldest settlement in the borders of Nigde province," archaeologist Semra Balci, who leads the excavation team at the Sircalitepe Mound, said on Friday.

Balci, of Istanbul University, said her team had found bone and obsidian tools used in daily settled life, along with beads and other objects thought to be used for ornamental purposes.

She added that two samples that they found had been radiocarbon dated, revealing that they were 9,600-9,300 years old.