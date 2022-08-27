POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Diana's sporty car fetches $866,000 in 'fierce' auction
UK buyer purchases black Ford Escort that was once princess Diana's runabout, a few days before 25th anniversary of her death.
Diana's sporty car fetches $866,000 in 'fierce' auction
Silverstone Auctions says there was "fierce bidding" for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 27, 2022

A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s has been sold for $866,000 at auction, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said on Saturday there was "fierce bidding" for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed.

The website describes the car, which she drove the from 1985 to 1988, as the Princess of Wales' last Ford Escort, with 40,170 kilometres on the clock.

The UK buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5 percent buyer's premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington.

She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.

RECOMMENDED

Quarter century since her death

The RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, but she got it in black to be more discreet.

Ford also added features for her security, such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer.

Britain and Diana's admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death.

Next week marks 25 years since Diana died, aged 36, when a limousine in which she was a passenger crashed in a Paris tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.

Last year, another Ford Escort that Diana used sold at auction for $61,100.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949