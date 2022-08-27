A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s has been sold for $866,000 at auction, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said on Saturday there was "fierce bidding" for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed.

The website describes the car, which she drove the from 1985 to 1988, as the Princess of Wales' last Ford Escort, with 40,170 kilometres on the clock.

The UK buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5 percent buyer's premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington.

She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.