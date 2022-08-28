Billed as Europe's biggest street party, the annual Notting Hill Carnival carnival returns over Britain's August Bank Holiday weekend after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year the challenges facing organisers and participants are not nationwide lockdowns but soaring prices amid inflationary pressures blighting the country.

More than 1 million people are expected to take in the music, spectacular parades, dancing and food offerings at Europe's largest street party on Sunday and Monday.

The carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture at the end of August every year, had to take place online for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray Mahabir, 58, the artistic director at Sunshine International Arts (SiA) who runs the Mas Band studio, said the return of carnival was "bittersweet" given the economic situation.

Notting Hill Carnival CEO Matthew Phillips said a few bands were not going to be able to participate this year.

"Everyone is going through this cost-of-living crisis at the moment which ultimately means not as many people are able to buy costumes, which has a knock-on effect ... a lot of costume designers are not doing it to make a profit," Phillips said.

Mahabir said this year prices of everything had doubled, with a full costume set costing almost $1,185.

