The Venice Film Festival begins on August 31, 2022, with the Netflix film "White Noise".

An adaptation of a Don DeLillo novel, the film stars Adam Driver of "Girls" and "Star Wars" fame.

It is one of multiple Netflix entries competing for the top prize Golden lion as the streaming giant tries to reinforce its arthouse credentials.

"White Noise" stars Driver as a Hitler studies professor in a town experiencing an "Airborne Toxic Event", reuniting him with director Noah Baumbach following their lauded "Marriage Story".

Netflix will also premiere the highly anticipated "Blonde", a dark retelling of Marilyn Monroe's tragic life, in the second week of the 10-day festival.

Its Australian director Andrew Dominik has, with typical modesty, declared it "a masterpiece" and it could propel Cuban actress Ana de Armas from rising star to fully fledged A-lister.

The streaming platform is also behind "Bardo", the latest from Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who launched his previous films "Birdman" and "The Revenant" in Venice on their way to Oscar glory.

Award-winning directors

The world's longest-running film festival, now in its 79th edition, is held each year on the beach-lined Lido island.

It is well-timed to launch Academy Award campaigns, with a particularly strong track record for directors in recent years.

Eight of the last 10 Best Director Oscars have gone to films that premiered at Venice, including the most recent winner Jane Campion for "Power of the Dog" –– another Netflix production, even if the streaming platform is still waiting for its first Best Picture statuette at the annual Hollywood awards.

Also expected to grace the Lido on Wednesday is French actress Catherine Deneuve who is picking up a lifetime achievement award.