AC Milan says investment fund RedBird has completed the acquisition of the Italian champions from rival US group Elliott Management for $1.3 billion (1.2 billion euros).

Serie A giants Milan said in their statement on Wednesday that the Major League Baseball giants the New York Yankees will also have a "minority equity stake" in Milan, who won their first Serie A title in 11 years last season, through their owners Yankee Global Enterprises.

"We will support our talented players, coaches and staff to deliver success on the pitch," said RedBird's founder Gerry Cardinale in the statement.

"We will look to leverage our global sports and media network, our analytics expertise, our track record in sports stadium developments and hospitality to deliver one goal - maintaining Milan’s place at the summit of European and world football."

Global football powerhouse