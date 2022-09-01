UK hospital bosses have warned that patient care may have to be cut to offset huge increases in energy bills over the winter months.

Most hospital groups contacted by the medical journal BMJ on Wednesday said they expected bills to at least double, as the price hikes kicked in.

The National Health Service Confederation (NHS), which represents health providers in the publicly funded National Health Service, said there would be a knock-on effect.

"The gap in funding from rising inflation will either have to be made up by fewer staff being employed, longer waiting times for care or other areas of patient care being cut back," the group's senior acute lead, Rory Deighton, told the BMJ.

"A failure to properly compensate the NHS for inflation will only heighten pressure on our health service as we move towards a winter that we know will be particularly challenging this year."

UK inflation is at a 40-year high of 10.1 percent with dire predictions that rates could climb to 18 percent or more next year.

Other affected categories

Last week households were told that their gas and electricity bills would go up by 80 percent from October, with further rises set for next year.

But non-domestic customers are not covered by the energy price cap, making them more vulnerable to the surge in wholesale prices.

Businesses across the board have warned the huge increases could force many to close if the government does nothing to help.

The BMJ said bosses at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London told it that they expected an energy bill of about $756,000 a month in January and February next year.