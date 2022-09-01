World number one Daniil Medvedev has maintained his strong start to his US Open title defence, dispatching France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round.

"In general, I'm happy with my level in the third set," Medvedev told reporters on Wednesday.

"At the end of the match it was getting better and better.

"At the same time, a win is the most important. Try to get out as early as possible even if it is pretty late. Looking forward to the next round."

After an inconsistent run-up to Flushing Meadows, Medvedev gained momentum after his straight-sets win over Stefan Kozlov in the first round on Monday and picked up where he left off against Rinderknech.

Medvedev frustrated Rinderknech with his flawless shot placement and pounced on the Frenchman's serve to keep him pinned back on the baseline, while also saving all three break points he faced as he controlled the contest from the start.

The Russian capitalised on several unforced errors from Rinderknech to easily clinch the opening set and although he faced greater resistance from the world number 58 in the second, he was able to break through and prevent a tiebreak.

Medvedev dictated play with penetrating groundstrokes and got the crucial break in the third set by claiming the fifth game, before racing to victory in two hours and 11 minutes as the clock ticked past midnight in New York.

