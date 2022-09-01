A young man who was stung by African killer bees thousands of times according to his family has been doing well, NY Postreports.

Austin Bellamy, 20, was in a medically induced coma Tuesday night, after he accidentally cut into a beehive while doing tree work for a friend, Fox 19, a local media outlet, reported.

Bellamy "is in the hospital currently on a ventilator," his mother Shawna Carter said on an online fundraiser page she launched to pay for his medical expenses.

Bellamy has come out of the medically induced coma and is under supervision, according to the latest news.

On Friday, Bellamy was trimming lemon tree branches when he inadvertently cut into a hive of African killer bees and was stung more than 20,000 times, according to Carter's fundraiser statement.

"When he started cutting them (the branches), that's when the bees came out, and he tried to anchor himself down, and he couldn't," Bellamy's grandmother Phyllis Edwards told Fox 19.