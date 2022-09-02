The stars appear to be aligned for NASA's Moon rocket to finally blast off on Saturday, with weather forecasts favourable and technical issues that postponed the launch earlier this week resolved.

Liftoff is scheduled for 2:17 pm local time (1817 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the potential for up to a two-hour delay if necessary.

The chance for favourable weather conditions within that window sat at 60 percent Thursday evening.

"The weather looks good," and isn't expected to be a "showstopper," forecast analyst Melody Lovin said at a press conference.

If the mission goes ahead on Saturday, the Orion capsule fixed atop the rocket will spend 37 days in space, orbiting the Moon from about 100 kilometres away.

Technical issues

NASA has also been working to correct the technical difficulties that lead to the last-minute delay of the launch during its originally scheduled window Monday.