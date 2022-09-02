The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) has published a report on Greek prisons on September 2, 2022.

The CPT wrote that "far too many prisoners in Greece continue to be held in conditions which represent an affront to their human dignity."

The report, drawn from a 10-day visit to five Greek prisons at the end of 2021, found "poor detention conditions, inter-prisoner violence, severe understaffing, and inadequate health care provision", the organisation said.

The CPT decided to revisit Greek prisons because "The response of the Greek authorities to the CPT’s 2019 visit report did not reassure the Committee that concrete steps were being taken to address the very significant deficiencies raised in that report.

"Further, there appeared to be no strategic plan, with clearly defined goals and benchmarks, to tackle the systematic shortcomings of the Greek prison system as identified by the CPT."

The Council of Europe's committee for the prevention of torture and inhuman treatment visited five correctional facilities between November 22 and December 1, 2021 –– Greece's largest prison Korydallos, Nigrita and jails on the islands of Chios, Corfu and Kos.

At the time, Greece's prison population stood at 11,182 for a maximum capacity of 10,175, an occupancy rate of 110 percent on average, the report noted.

Overcrowding was far more severe in some prisons.