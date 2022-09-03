Serena Williams has bowed out of the US Open and headed into retirement after a battling loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic while world number one Daniil Medvedev crushed the giant-killing dreams of Chinese youngster Wu Yibing with an emphatic victory.

On another night of searing emotion in the Billie Jean King Tennis Center's main Arthur Ashe Stadium, 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams finally met her match in Tomljanovic, losing 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 in an attritional slug-fest lasting more than three hours.

The defeat was almost certainly Williams' last ever appearance in Grand Slam singles event, the final act of a 27-year professional career that saw the 40-year-old American become a sporting and cultural icon who many believe is the greatest women's tennis player in history.

"It's been a fun ride," a clearly emotional Williams said in an on-court interview following her loss.

"It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life.

"I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, 'Go, Serena,' in their life. You got me here."

Although Williams has not definitively announced her retirement, she said in a Vogue magazine essay last month that she would "evolve" away from tennis after the US Open.

Williams said Friday that she was excited by the prospect of her life after tennis.

"I'm ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena," she said.

"Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking."

'Amazing career'